3 of family die in road accident in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 5 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a minor, died here when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle from behind on Sunday evening, police said.

Chadraprakesh Kirad (50), his wife Dhapu Bai (50) and their grandson Deepanshu (5), all residents of the Chechat police station area, were returning home after visiting the Mataji temple, they said.

Sub-Inspector Sheopal Jat said Kirad, his wife and grandson sustained critical injuries when the unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind on the state highway under the Chechat police station area.

They were rushed to a hospital in Modak, where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the victims after post-mortem examination. A case has been registered in the matter and efforts are being made to identify the accused, Jat said.