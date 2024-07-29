3 of family die in wall collapse incident in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) Three people, including two children, of a family died when a wall collapsed on them in Bikaner district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

Shareef Khan (40), his son Nidan Khan (10) and relative Shamshad (8) were sitting close to a wall in their house in Lukhna village when the it collapsed, they said.

The children died on the spot while Shareef died during treatment at PBM government hospital, the police said, adding that the bodies are kept in the mortuary for post-mortem. PTI SDA NB NB