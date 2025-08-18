3 of family electrocuted to death, minor injured in Bihar

Samastipur (Bihar), Aug 18 (PTI) Three members of a family died and a child was injured after they came in contact with a live electric wire in Bihar's Samastipur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Vibhutipur area on Sunday evening, a senior officer said.

The deceased were identified as Shanti Devi (60), her son Arun Ram and her grandson Ajeet Kumar Ram.

"According to locals, the incident took place when Arun Ram came in contact with an electric wire outside his home. He got electrocuted and fell there.

"After noticing her son unconscious, Arun's mother came out of the house along with a child. They also got electrocuted. Later, Ajeet Ram also came in contact with the electric wire and fell unconscious", Jitendra Ram, a member of the Zila Parishad, told reporters.

The police took them to the nearest government hospital, where three of them were declared dead, a senior officer said.

"The child sustained burn injuries, and she is undergoing treatment," he said.

The local police have so far not registered any case in the incident and are waiting for the victim's family to lodge a formal complaint, he said.

"However, the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examinations," the officer added. PTI PKD BDC