3 of family found dead in Kolkata

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a child, were found dead in their residence in Kolkata's Kasba area on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Somnath Roy (40), his wife Sumitra (35), and their two-and-a-half-year-old son Rudranil, a senior officer said.

A note allegedly written by Roy, was recovered from the house but its content is yet to be disclosed, he said.

Roy and his wife were found hanging, while the body of the minor was found tied to his father, the officer said.

Somnath was an auto-rickshaw driver, and the family lived in a house in the Haltu Purba Palli area, the police said.

Upon being informed by locals, a team from Kasba Police Station reached the spot and recovered the bodies, which were sent for post-mortem examinations.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that it is a case of suicide, possibly driven by financial distress. However, we are not ruling out other possibilities. We are speaking to the deceased's family members and neighbours. The investigation is underway," the officer said.

A relative of the family claimed that Roy was having a property dispute.

Investigators are looking into whether the property dispute could be linked to the deaths, he added.

The incident comes weeks after three members of a family in Kolkata's Tangra area were found dead in their residence on February 19. PTI PNT BDC