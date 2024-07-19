3 of family, including two children, killed in roof collapse in Karnataka village

Haveri (Karnataka), Jul 19 (PTI) Three members of a family, including two children, were killed and three others injured after the roof of their house collapsed following heavy rains at Madapura village in Savanur taluk of this district on Friday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Chennamma (aged 38) and two-year-old twin sisters -- Anushree and Amulya, they said.

According to police, Muttappa Harakuni (35), his wife Sunita (30) and mother Yallamma (70), the twin daughters and sister Chennamma were living in the 'kutcha' house in the village, where it has been raining heavily since last evening.

In the early hours on Friday, the roof of the house collapsed on the family members who were sleeping at the time.

Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar said Muttappa, his wife and mother were taken to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is Lok Sabha member from Haveri, sought appropriate compensation from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the family.

"As a result of continuous rain in Haveri district, it was very sad to hear the news that three people, including two children, died after the roof of a house collapsed in Madapura village of Savanur taluk of Shiggaon Assembly constituency. Three more people were seriously injured in the incident and the state government should provide proper treatment to them," he said. PTI AMP RS SS