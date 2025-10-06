3 of family injured as house roof collapses due to heavy rain in UP's Deoria

Deoria, Oct 6 (PTI) Three members of a family were seriously injured when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rains here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Sunday in Deoria village in the Mahuadih area, they said.

Urmila Devi, 45, and her sons Harikesh Singh, 18, and Sidhu, 10, were about to have dinner when the roof of their house caved in, burying all three under the debris, they said.

Hearing the noise, neighbours rushed to the spot and pulled the victims out of the rubble. The injured were taken to a hospital, police said.

Village head Jai Prakash Singh said the house, though made of concrete, collapsed due to the heavy rainfall.