3 of family injured in LPG cylinder blast in Odisha

Balasore (Odisha) Oct 19 (PTI) Three members of a family in Odisha’s Balasore district were injured on Thursday after a cooking gas cylinder blasted in their house, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at Narsinghpur village under the Nilgiri Police Station limits when the domestic LPG cylinder blew up, and a man, his wife and their adult son sustained burn injuries, a senior officer said.

"They were admitted to Nilgiri Hospital. Their house and adjoining grocery shop were severely damaged in the blast," he said.

The fire brigade personnel reached the spot and doused the blaze, the officer added. PTI COR BBM BDC