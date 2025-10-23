3 of family killed, 1 injured in road accident in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar, Oct 23 (PTI) Three members of a family died and another got injured after their car fell into a deep gorge near Devkhal in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened on the Gopeshwar-Pokhari motor road, they said, adding that after receiving information, a team reached the spot and launched relief and rescue operations.

Four people were in the car at the time of the accident.

According to the police, the family involved in the accident was from Vishal village in Pokhari tehsil of Chamoli district.

Those killed have been identified as Arvind Tripathi, Anita Tripathi, and Anant Swaroop Tripathi. The injured, Ambuj Tripathi, Arvind's son, is undergoing treatment at a district hospital in Gopeshwar.

Further probe is underway, the police said. PTI DPT NB