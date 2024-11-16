3 of family killed as bike-cart collides head-on with private bus in Punjab

Phagwara (Punjab), Nov 16 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries on Saturday after a bike-driven cart and a private bus collided head-on near Jagjitpur village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, police said.

Poor visibility triggered by a thick layer of smog is believed to be the reason behind the fatal accident, they added.

According to the police, the five-member family was travelling on a bike-cart to Hoshiarpur when a private bus hit their vehicle head-on. Three of the passengers, including a child, died on the spot while two others sustained critical injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Garib Dass (30), his mother Phoollwati (45), and his son Manpreet Singh (1), all residents of Hoshiarpur.

Dass' critically injured wife Rajni and daughter Gurpreet Kaur were taken to the civil hospital in Phagwara from where they were shifted to the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur, police said. PTI COR VSD ARI