3 of family killed as bus hits bike in UP

Bahraich (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) Three people, including a woman and her daughter, were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding bus on the Bahraich-Nanpara highway here on Wednesday, police said.

Suhail, 21, a resident of Ravidas Nagar Mohalla of Risiya, was on his way to drop his cousin Nasrujahan, 40, and niece Naseemun, 16, to their house in Matera area on the motorcycle when the incident occurred.

Due to the impact, Nasrujahan and her daughter Naseemun were thrown off the bike while Suhail, along with the two-wheeler, got stuck under the front bumper of the bus and was dragged for a few metres.

Sources said some of the passersby tried to stop the bus but the driver accelerated. Suhail, who was stuck under the bus, got crushed and died on the spot, they said.

Nasrujahan and Naseemun succumbed during treatment at a hospital, they said.

The driver fled from the spot leaving the bus behind, police said, adding that a case had been registered. PTI COR CDN RHL