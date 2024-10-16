3 of family killed as dumper rams into two-wheeler

Gumla, Oct 16 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed as a dumper rammed into their two-wheeler in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The victims were identified as Sanichar Badaik (45), his wife Salo Devi (40) and sister Rohita Devi (38).

They were on the way to Murkunda village, the in-laws' place of Rohita Devi, when the dumper hit them near Tansera Mode, police said.

The couple were killed at the spot, while Rohita Devi died while undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital, they said.

The post-mortem examinations would be conducted on Thursday, they added. PTI CORR BS SOM