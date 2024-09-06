3 of family killed due to lightning in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Three people of a family, including two girls, died here due to lightning on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in the Mahuwal village when all three had taken shelter under a tree to save themselves from rain, Ghantali SHO Sohan Lal Meena said.

He said the deceased were identified as Makaniya, Seva and Saheli.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary and will be handed over to their family after post mortem, police said. PTI COR AG MNK MNK