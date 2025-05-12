3 of family killed in car-lorry collision in Karnataka

Chitradurga (Karnataka), May 12 (PTI) Three members of a family died after their car allegedly collided with a lorry near Holalkere early on Monday, police said.

The family hailing from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh was en route to Udupi when the accident occurred at around 4 am, they said.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said the car driver allegedly dozed off while driving and entered the opposite lane resulting in a head-on collision with the lorry which was heading towards Ballari from Mangaluru.

Three members of the family, including a woman, died, he said.

The car driver sustained injuries but is stated to be out of danger now. He is currently being treated at a hospital in Chitradurga, the officer said.

A case of accident was registered, police said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI AMP ROH