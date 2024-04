Wayanad, Apr 14 (PTI) Three members of a family died when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with an inter-state transport bus at Vythiri in this hilly district on Sunday.

Three other family members sustained injuries in the accident which occurred at around 6.30 AM today, police said.

The family, from Kondotty in Malappuram, was heading back home from Mysuru. The reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained, they said.