3 of family killed in road accident in Punjab's Kapurthala

Kapurthala, Jul 18 (PTI) Three members of a family, including two children, were killed and a woman got injured after their scooter collided with a pickup van here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Fattudhinga village on Wednesday night, they said, adding that those killed have been identified as Ranjit Singh and his two children Gora (6) and Luxmi (5).

Singh's wife Surinder Kaur got injured in the accident. She was admitted to a local hospital where her condition was stated to be serious, the police said.

A case has been registered against the van driver, they said.