3 of family killed in road accident in UP

Rae Bareli (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and two seriously injured here when their car rammed into a stationary truck from behind, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the Unnao-Rae Bareli road under the Kheeron police station area late on Friday night, they said.

Kalpana Singh (42), her sons Abhay Pratap Singh (26) and Vinay Pratap Singh (22), and grandchildren Garima (7) and Gaurav (5) were coming from Vindakheda village under the Makhi police station area in Unnao when their car rammed into a truck parked near Kasauli village, police said.

While Kalpana and her sons died in the incident, her grandchildren were injured and taken to the district hospital for treatment. From there, one of them was referred to Lucknow for treatment, they said. PTI COR SAB DIV DIV