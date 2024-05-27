3 of family killed in road accident in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), May 27 (PTI) A 32-year-old man and his two children lost their lives, while his wife was seriously injured when the motorcycle that he was riding went out of control and collided with a tree on Moradabad road in Bijnor district on Monday evening, police said.

Noorpur SHO Amit Kumar said that a speeding motorcycle lost control near Askaripur on Moradabad road on Monday evening and collided with a tree.

In this accident, motorcycle driver Shabbu (32), his son Kasif (2) and eight-month-old daughter Kashifa died, while his wife Parveen was seriously injured, he added.

The SHO said that seriously injured Parveen has been admitted to a hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.