3 of family killed over land dispute in MP's Damoh

Damoh (MP), Jun 24 (PTI) A 50-year-old man, his son and a nephew were killed by some persons on Monday morning following a land dispute in their family in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said.

Two of the culprits were identified and efforts were on to trace them, Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvanshi said.

The incident took place at Bansatarkheda village under Damoh Dehat (rural) police station limits, he said.

Two persons were shot dead, while a man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon in the village, the official said.

An initial probe indicated the incident was the fallout of a land dispute in the family, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Vishwakarma, his son Umesh Vishwakarma (23) and nephew Ravi Vishwakarma (24), the official said. PTI COR ADU GK