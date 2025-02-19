3 of family returning from Maha Kumbh killed in car-truck collision in MP

Maihar (MP), Feb 19 (PTI) A couple and their daughter were killed and two other family members injured when their speeding car collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 1.30 pm when the family was returning from Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to their home in Mumbai, Maihar Kotwali police station in-charge Animesh Dwivedi said.

The car driver lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle collided with a truck parked on a roadside near Narora village on National Highway no. 30, located around 20 km from the district headquarters, according to police.

Three car occupants died on the spot while two others were injured, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar Upadhyay (62), his wife Sarojita Upadhyay (56) and their daughter Sneha Upadhyay (28), the official said.

Two other members of Upadhyay's family were injured and undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

The police registered a case and an investigation was underway into the incident, he added. PTI COR ADU GK