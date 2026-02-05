3 of family trampled to death by elephant herd in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro, Feb 5 (PTI) A herd of five elephants trampled to death three members of a family in Jharkhand's Bokaro on Thursday, a forest department official said.

The incident occurred at Barkipunnu village under Mahuadanr police station limits around 3 am.

"The herd of elephants attacked their house for paddy and damaged a portion of it. When the trio tried to escape, they were trampled to death by the elephants outside the house," Bokaro Divisional Forest Officer Sandeep Sinde told PTI.

He said the herd had been roaming in Barkipunnu area for several days.

The process for payment of compensation to the kin of the deceased has been initiated, Sinde said.