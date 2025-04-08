3 opposition MLAs move no-confidence motion again J-K Assembly Speaker

Jammu: Three opposition legislators led by People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday presented a no-confidence motion against Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

Lone alleged that the Speaker had become an "impediment" in voicing their opinion against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Assembly.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed pandemonium for the second straight day on the issue, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House initially for 30 minutes shortly after the start of the day's business.

The House was later adjourned till 1 pm. On Monday when the House assembled after a 12-day recess, it descended into chaos with religious and jingoistic sloganeering after the Speaker rejected an adjournment motion, moved by the ruling National Conference members, to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saying the matter was sub-judice.

"Following Rule 215(A) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, we hereby submit this notice of our intention to move a resolution for the removal of the Speaker of the Assembly.

"This decision stems from widespread outrage within the House over the Speaker's actions, including the rejection of discussions on an adjournment motion and the refusal to entertain a resolution brought forward by opposition parties.

Such conduct undermines the democratic principles and procedures governing this esteemed institution, prompting this resolution to address the matter," Lone, MLA from Handwara, said in a letter addressed to the secretary of the Assembly.

PDP legislators Fayaz Ahmad Mir (Kupwara) and Rafiq Ahmad Naik (Tral) are the other two signatories of the letter. "We have presented a no-confidence motion against the Speaker. He has become an impediment in voicing our opinion against the Waqf bill," Lone said in a post on X, also making the letter public.

We have presented a no confidence motion against the Honble Speaker. He has become an impediment in voicing our opinion against the Waqf bill.



J&K is the only Muslim province in India. History will hold us in contempt if we do not send a strong message against this bill. pic.twitter.com/8rMbyNetph — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) April 8, 2025

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, Lone requested protesting National Conference members to support the motion against the Speaker. "We appeal NC members to support the motion. If they don't (support), they will be exposed.

How it can be tangible that a National Conference legislator who is the Speaker disallows the adjournment motion and other members of the party are protesting? The whole world is watching this drama," Lone said.

He said they are not saying "we are going to change the law but at least we can register our protest on behalf of the only Muslim-majority region of the country."