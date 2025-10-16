3 out of 4 wolves killed, pack claimed 6 human lives in UP's Bahraich: Forest Department

Bahraich (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Another wolf from a pack responsible for the attacks that resulted in six fatalities and 29 injuries in the past month has been shot dead on Thursday, forest department officials said.

In the operation that took place around 4 am in the Bhirgupurwa hamlet of Majhara Taukli area, an adult male wolf, which allegedly attacked two children and a woman from Kaiserganj tehsil on Wednesday, was shot dead, officials said.

So far, three out of the four wolves identified in the Kaiserganj-Majhara Taukli belt have been killed. One injured wolf, believed to be limping after being shot before, remains at large, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav told PTI.

"The missing animal is not showing up even in drone surveillance. Experts suggest it may have died and its carcass was likely consumed by other animals," he said.

As per standard protocol, our priority is to capture the animal alive. However, given the repeated attacks and casualties, firing became unavoidable," Yadav said.

A veterinary panel is conducting a post-mortem as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the DFO added.

Devi Patan Forest Conservator Simmaran M said 30 teams, along with five additional squads equipped for rescue, tracking, tranquilising and firing operations, have been deployed in the wolf-affected zone to ensure public safety.

"The Bhirgupurwa area provides a natural habitat for wild animals like wolves, jackals and leopards. One injured wolf is still moving around, and search operations are continuing," the conservator said.

The wolf menace began on September 9 in villages under the Kaiserganj and Mahsi tehsils, where four children and an elderly couple were killed. Around 35 to 36 people have been injured in attacks by wolves, jackals, and other wild animals, the officials said.

The district hospital in Bahraich has set up a special ward to treat victims of such attacks, while villagers have built makeshift fences and are conducting night patrols with torches and sticks.

Following the spate of attacks, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey on September 27 and directed officials to rescue the wolves if possible but shoot them if necessary.

The first wolf was killed by forest shooters on September 28, and the second wolf was killed on September 30.

The state government has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, most of which has already been disbursed, officials said.