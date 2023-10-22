3 packets of heroin recovered near IB in Punjab's Tarn Taran, broken drone in Ferozepur

Chandigarh, Oct 22 (PTI) Three packets of heroin, a drone battery and a broken drone were recovered in two separate incidents near the international border in Punjab, a BSF official said.

A joint search operation was carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Mastgarh village in district Tarn Taran.

The BSF official said three packets of heroin weighing 2.916 kg and a drone battery were recovered from a field during the operation.

In another incident, the BSF troops recovered the quadcopter in broken condition from the field near village Rao Ke Hitar in Ferozepur district on Sunday.

“Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by coordinated and joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police,” said the BSF official. PTI CHS NB