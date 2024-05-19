3 passengers injured as iron pole falls on moving train in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, May 19 (PTI) Three passengers were injured after an iron pole located near the tracks fell on a coach of a moving train on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am when the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai)-bound Shalimar Express was passing through Urkura railway station ahead of the Raipur station, a rail official here said.

As per preliminary information, the trackside iron pole fell on the moving train causing damage to window panes of an AC coach and injuring three passengers, including a boy, he said.

After the train reached Raipur station, the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police and other rail personnel rushed to the affected coach and administered first aid to the injured passengers, the official said.

The injured persons were later shifted to a local hospital, he said.

The train left for its destination at around 12 noon, the official said.

The utility of the pole near the tracks was yet to be known and an investigation was launched into the incident, he added. PTI TKP GK