3 people charred to death, one injured after car rams into tree in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Three cousins were charred to death and another man sustained injuries after their car rammed into a tree and caught fire in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Thursday.

Head constable Rameshwar Lal said the victims were returning from a wedding in Kachhwa late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in the Laxmangarh town of the district under Nechhwa Police Station when the driver lost control of the car and rammed it into a tree. The car caught fire and killed three people and injured one, police said.

"The exact reason behind the accident will come to the fore after the statement of the injured is recorded," Rameshwar Lal said.

The deceased have been identified as Kanhaiya Lal, 27, Sonu, 18, and Mohit, 18, police said.

Their bodies have been handed over to the family members after post mortem, they said.