3 people dead after fire breaks out at firecracker warehouse in Karnataka

Haveri (K'taka), Aug 29 (PTI) Three people were charred to death when a fire broke out inside a firecracker warehouse in Haveri district of Karnataka on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at the storage facility on Haveri-Hanagal main road in the district, they said. The exact cause of the fire could not immediately be ascertained.

The victims were all residents of Haveri district and their bodies were completely charred in the blaze, the police added.

A 32-year-old welder from Harihar area in Davangere district, who was working in the third floor of the warehouse, jumped to save himself and sustained grievous injuries in the backbone that left him unconscious. He is currently in hospital.

The firecrackers stocked in the warehouse were meant for sale during the upcoming festivals of Ganesha Chathurthi, Dasara and Deepavali, police said. PTI GMS HDA