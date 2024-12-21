3 people die as truck hits car in Mandya

Mandya (Karanataka), Dec 21 (PTI) Three people died and another severely injured as a truck hit a car in Mandya district of Karnataka on Saturday, police said.

Four people were travelling in the car when the truck hit it around 11 am in the Maddur taluk. Three of them died while the other person sustained severe injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Bangalore, they added.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused truck driver who has been arrested, a senior police officer said. PTI AMP ADB