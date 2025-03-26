3 people held for theft at a dairy booth in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A digital money transfer helped Delhi Police track down and arrest three men who allegedly stole cash and dairy products from a dairy booth in Delhi's southwest and fled, an official said on Wednesday.

The breakthrough came when a local shopkeeper informed authorities that one of the suspects had transferred money via mobile phone, leading investigators to their hideout in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Shekhar (22), Sumit (26) and Lakhan (19), had escaped with Rs 37,000 in cash and dairy products.

According to the police, the trio approached Harsh Yadav, owner of Mother Dairy booth in R K Puram area, on March 21 expressing interest in leasing his shop. To gain his trust, they convinced him to let them observe the sales for two days before finalizing the lease agreement.

"Under this pretence, they remained at the booth, monitored daily transactions and then fled on March 23, with cash and six packets of dairy products," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that an FIR was registered under sections 305 (theft) and 331 (4) (trespas) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation was taken up. Important leads were received when a local shopkeeper informed police that one of the suspects had transferred money to an acquaintance via mobile phone. Tracking this lead, authorities traced the phone's location to Abdullapur Mewla village in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

"Team, along with the complainant, conducted a raid and arrested all three suspects. During the operation, they recovered the stolen cash and other items," said the officer. PTI BM HIG