3 people killed after being run over by trailer in Jharkhand

Seraikela, Dec 18 (PTI) Three people were killed after being run over by a trailer in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, police said on Thursday.

The speeding trailer first rammed a scooter from behind on the Tata-Kandra Road in the Adityapur police station area, killing the rider, they said.

In an attempt to escape after the accident, the driver jumped out of the moving trailer, which then ran over two persons on a motorcycle, they added.

The two men were killed on the spot.

Police said they have seized the trailer and are searching for its driver. PTI BS SOM