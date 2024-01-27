3 people lost their lives in different road accidents in UP

Shahjahanpur/Etah, Jan 27 (PTI) Three people lost their lives in different road accidents due to fog in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Due to dense fog in the Shahjahanpur district, a tractor-trolley overturned under a culvert, due to which two farmers riding on it died on the spot, a police official said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said that after selling potatoes in the market, the two farmers, Narveer (28) and Neeraj (30), residents of Chapra under Mirzapur police station area, were going back to their village in a tractor-trolley on Friday night, when it fell from the road on the culvert on the Kola Road due to fog.

The SP said that as soon as he got information about the incident, he sent officers to the site and removed the tractor with the help of a crane at night itself, under which both were found dead.

He added that the police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile in Etah, an 18-year-old youth riding a bike died, while two others including his uncle, were injured after it hit an electric pole due to dense fog near ITI College, located on the Nidhauli Road, police said on Saturday.

SHO of Jalesar police station Amit Kumar said that this accident happened on Friday evening due to the bike colliding with an electric pole, in which Akash (18), a resident of Ahmedpur village of Bagwala police station area, died, while two others were injured. The injured have been admitted to the Medical College Etah and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The injured have been identified as the deceased's uncle Suresh and cousin Manveer. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK MNK