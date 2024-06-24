3 people picked up for questioning in Reasi bus attack case

Jammu, Jun 24 (PTI) Three more people have been detained for questioning about the terrorists who carried out the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on June 9, police on Monday said.

Police had on June 19 arrested a man for his alleged involvement in harbouring and helping the terrorists involved in the attack. The man was identified as 45-year-old Hakam Din.

During questioning, Din revealed that three terrorists had taken shelter at his house, and in return paid him Rs 6,000. The money was recovered from his possession, police said.

Nine people, including seven pilgrims from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, were killed and 41 more injured when terrorists opened fire on the bus returning from the Shiv Khori shrine in the Pouni area.

The 53-seater vehicle veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge following the gunfire.

Over 150 people have been picked up for questioning in connection with the attack so far, police said.

According to sources, Din's wife and son have also been picked up for questioning. PTI AB VN VN