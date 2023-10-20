3 people sentenced to life in prison for 1996 triple murder in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Oct 20 (PTI) Three people were sentenced to life in prison by a court in Bhubaneswar on Friday for a triple murder that happened in 1996.

Advertisment

The sessions court sentenced Biswajit Das, Chita Ranjan Padhi and Rudra Narayan Sahu to life imprisonment after convicting them of murder.

Another accused in the case, Samir Pradhan, died during the course of the trial, said Additional Public Prosecutor Salila Kumar Pradhan.

One Sarada Prasad Rath and his two friends, Dillu and Biswajit Mohanty, were killed in the city on July 11, 1996 over previous enmity, he said.

Advertisment

Based on a written complaint filed by Sarada's father Godabarish Rath, a murder case was registered at the Khandagiri police station, he added.

During the course of the trial, 21 witnesses were examined.

The court also imposed fines of Rs 50,000 on each of the convicts. PTI BBM BBM SOM