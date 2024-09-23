3 people swept away in rivers in Uttarakhand in separate incidents

Dehradun, Sep 22 (PTI) Three people, including a child, were washed away in rivers in two separate incidents in Uttarakhand on Sunday, police said.

Two youths from Delhi were among those who were swept away. They drowned while bathing in the Ganga river in Shivpuri near Rishikesh on Sunday, police said.

A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) started a search operation after receiving information about the incident but the duo is yet to be found, they said.

According to police, Akash (23) and Sandeep (23), residents of Delhi's Okhla reached Shivpuri around 2 am early Sunday along with their friends Sachin, Rajiv Chaudhary and Mahesh.

Akash and Sandeep went to take a bath on the banks of the river in the morning when they were swept away by strong currents, police said.

Their families have been informed about the incident, police added.

In a separate incident, a 12-year-old boy was washed away in the Kosi river at 4 pm near the Puchhdi village of Nainital's Ramnagar.

Police said the child had gone to take a bath in the river with his father and two other siblings when he was swept away by strong currents.

An SDRF team started a search operation upon receiving information about the incident and recovered the child's body from the river. PTI COR OZ GRS GRS GRS