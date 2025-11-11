3 people trampled to death by wild elephants in Odisha

Rourkela/Sambalpur, Nov 11 (PTI) Three persons were trampled to death by wild elephants in Odisha, officials said on Tuesday.

A 70-year-old person was killed by a wild elephant while she was plucking flowers around 3.30 am. The incident happened in Koel Nagar in Sundargarh's Rourkela city, they said.

The deceased was identified as Tamal Dastidar, they added.

Two people were killed in a similar attack by elephants in the Kuchunda area of Sambalpur district on Monday night.

The incident happened at Kutub village in the Badarama forest range. The deceased were identified as Gangaram Patel (62) and Pradeep Ghatual (45).

Compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of each deceased, officials said. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM