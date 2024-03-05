3 persons arrested with 148 kg ganja in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Mar 5 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with 148 kg ganja in Bhubaneswar, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police intercepted a truck on the NH-16 on Monday and found the ganja concealed inside some batteries, they said.

Three persons were arrested from the truck. They were identified as Arun Mahto (38) of Bihar, and Mahendra Pal (48) and Sunny Kumar (20) of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

During the investigation, it was found that the ganja worth over Rs 10 lakh was being transported to Patna.

The mastermind has been identified and he has absconded to West Bengal. He will be nabbed soon, police said. PTI BBM BBM SOM