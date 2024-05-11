3 persons arrested with drugs worth around Rs 7 crore in Assam's Cachar

Guwahati: Three persons have been arrested and drugs worth around Rs seven crore seized in two separate operations in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The contraband was being transported from a neighbouring state, he added.

"In a big boost to Assam's mission of a drug-free society, @cacharpolice in two separate operations seized over 1.2 kg of heroin worth approximately 7 crore," Sarma wrote on X on Friday.

He said in both instances, the heroin was being transported from a neighbouring state and three people have been apprehended in this connection.

Cachar Police had arrested three other persons and seized heroin worth about Rs three crore on Thursday also.

The CM, in a post on the micro-blogging site, had said 572 grams of heroin, costing around Rs three crore, was recovered during an operation at the interstate bus depot, Silchar.

The drugs were being transported from a neighbouring state and three persons were arrested, he added.