3 persons die, 1 critically injured as motorcycle falls into canal in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) Three persons lost their lives while one sustained serious injuries when the motorcycle on which they were riding went out of control, overturned and fell into a canal in the Manjhanpur police station area of Kaushambi district on Sunday, a police official said on Monday.

Kaushambi Circle Officer Abhishek Singh said the incident took place in Bajapur village of Manjhanpur police station area.

He said Sukhrani (14), Anjali (16), Lallu (30) and Vishnu Saroj (18), residents of Deva village of the police station area, were relatives. On Sunday night, the four of them came to Manjhanpur on a motorcycle to see the Dussehra fair.

While returning, their motorcycle went out of control near Bajpur village of the police station area, overturned and fell into a canal.

In the accident, Anjali and Vishnu died on the spot while Lallu succumbed to his injuries at the SRN Hospital in Prayagraj. Sukhrani is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS