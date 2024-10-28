3 persons, finance company booked for duping woman of Rs 94 lakh

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) Police have registered a case against three persons and a finance company for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman by taking a loan of Rs 94 lakh after fraudulently mortgaging her firm's equipment in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The accused connived and informed the businesswoman that a private company run by her was to get a tender from a firm in Amravati and availing loan was necessary for the same.

They mortgaged the machinery of the victim's company, obtained a loan of Rs 94,86,728 and siphoned it off, the official from Vashi police station said.

The victim later approached the Vashi police and filed a complaint.

Advertisment

The police on Saturday registered a case against the accused under relevant legal provisions, the official added. PTI COR GK