3 persons from Thane duped of Rs 19.97 lakh in online job fraud

Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) Three persons from Maharashtra's Thane district have allegedly been cheated of Rs 19,97,019 after being promised online jobs with a high payout, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

One of the victims in her police complaint claimed a woman contacted them through a Telegram ID with an offer of such jobs following which they invested money for some tasks online, an official from Khadakpada police station said.

However, the victims neither receive any money for their work nor the invested sum, he said.

Based on the complaint filed on Sunday, the police have registered a case against the woman who contacted the victims under relevant provisions, the police said. PTI COR GK