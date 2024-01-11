3 persons held with gutka worth Rs 1.39 crore in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) The Mumbai police have seized gutka, a banned product, worth Rs 1.39 crore which was being transported in the city and arrested three persons in this connection, an official said.

The crime branch officials had specific information about the transportation of gutka in Andheri area under D N Nagar police station jurisdiction on Monday.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the three persons were nabbed after the seizure of gutka, the official said.

The three accused were subsequently produced before a local court which sent them to police custody till Friday, he said.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012. PTI DC GK