3 persons injured in accident in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) Three persons were injured in an accident near Vardani Mandir on Saturday night in Lucknow, the police said on Sunday.

"The PGI Police team present on the spot immediately took the three injured persons to Trauma Centre in SGPGI for treatment, where they are being treated by doctors. The spot has been inspected by senior officials," Lucknow Police said in a statement issued on Sunday. The vehicle involved in the accident has been seized and the accused driver has been detained.

The injured have been identified as Anand Prakash Verma and Rajesh, both residents of Telibagh area of Lucknow. The identity of the third injured is yet to be ascertained. PTI NAV MNK MNK