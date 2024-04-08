3 persons killed, 11 injured as truck and auto-rickshaw collide in MP's Sagar

Sagar: Three persons were killed and 11 others injured when a truck and an auto-rickshaw collided in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place on the Bina trisection on Sagar-Narsinghpur road under Deori police station limits at around 4 am, an official said.

A truck and an auto-rickshaw collided, following which three persons, including a woman, travelling in the three-wheeler died on the spot, Deori police station in-charge Rohit Dongre said.

Eleven others travelling in the auto-rickshaw were injured, including one seriously, and they were undergoing treatment in hospital, he said.

A case has been registered and search for the truck driver is underway, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Vishwanath Yadav (45), Awadhrani Yadav (50) and Harisingh Rajput (60), the police added.