3 persons killed as car rams into mini-truck on highway in Gujarat

Patan, Aug 30 (PTI) Three persons were killed after their car rammed into a mini-truck on a highway in Gujarat's Patan district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The victims were on their way to Chotila town in neighbouring Surendranagar district to offer prayers at a temple when the accident took place on Sami-Sankheshwar state highway in the district at around 3 am, an official from Sami police station said.

The car rammed into the mini-truck from behind, he said.

Due to the impact of the collision, the car's front portion was mangled and the bodies were later pulled out and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

"The passengers were from Radhanpur town in the district and were on their way to the temple town of Chotila to offer prayers," the official said.

They deceased have been identified as Hasmukh Thakkar (36), Pintu Raval (27) and Dashrath Raval (26), the police official said. PTI COR KA GK