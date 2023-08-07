3 persons killed as speeding car hits 5 vehicles on highway near Panaji

Panaji, Aug 7 (PTI) Three persons were killed after a speeding high-end car hit three other cars, a motorcycle and a scooter near Goa capital Panaji, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday at Banastarim village on Ponda-Panaji national highway, 15 km from the state capital, an official from Mardol police station said.

The car driver, who was apparently drunk, was later arrested, he said.

The speeding Mercedes car dashed against three other cars, a motorcycle and a scooter. All the six vehicles were damaged, the official said.

A couple riding the scooter and a person travelling on the motorcycle died on the spot, he said.

The Mardol police arrested the offending car driver, identified as Paresh A Sinai Sawardekar, and registered a case against him on charges of culpable homicide, drunken driving as well as rash and negligent driving, the official said.

Following the accident, the villagers initially did not let the car responsible for the accident to be towed away, but allowed it after the intervention of police, he added. PTI RPS GK