3 persons killed in clash between two groups in Bihar village

Buxar, May 24 (PTI) Three persons were shot dead and two others injured in a clash between two groups in Bihar's Buxar district on Saturday morning, police said.

The clash broke out around 5 am in Ahiyapur village in Rajpur police station following an altercation over keeping construction materials, including sand, on the roadside, they said.

All those injured in the clash were taken to a hospital. Three people succumbed to their injuries, while two persons are undergoing treatment, they added.

"The clash took place over keeping sand and other construction materials on the roadside. Forensic experts are collecting evidence from the spot. We will soon nab the accused," SP Shubham Arya said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Vinod Singh and Virendra Yadav, while the identity of the other is yet to be ascertained, Rajpur police station's SHO Santosh Kumar told PTI.

"A case has been registered and an investigation is underway," he said.

Before the firing took place, the two groups attacked each other with lathis, locals said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.