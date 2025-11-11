3 persons trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand

Bokaro/ Chatra, Nov 11 (PTI) Three persons were trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand, officials said on Tuesday.

A herd of elephants trampled two young labourers to death in a dense forest in Bokaro's Jageswar Vihar police station area on Monday evening, they said.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Sandeep Shinde said a herd of wild elephants had been roaming in the area.

"A group of daily wagerers were returning home when they came face to face with the herd. Some of them managed to flee, but Charku and Prakash were trampled to death," he said.

Shinde said families of both the deceased were provided financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each.

"The remaining compensation of Rs 3.75 lakh each would be paid after the post-mortem examination," he said.

In Chatra, a 43-year-old man was also trampled to death by a herd of elephants.

The deceased was identified as Nakul Oraon, a resident of Mahua Patra village.

"We have provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the family members of the deceased from the disaster relief fund," said Mukti Prakash Panna, the forest ranger of Tandwa. PTI CORR RPS RPS SOM