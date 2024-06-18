3 picked up for questioning in connection with Doda terror attacks in J-K

Jammu, Jun 18 (PTI) Security personnel have picked up three persons, including a couple, for questioning in connection with the movement of terrorists involved in the recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

The authorities believe a group of three to four terrorists is present in the higher reaches of the district.

On June 11 night, five soldiers from the Rashtriya Rifles and a special police officer (SPO) were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road.

On Wednesday evening, a policeman was injured when the terrorists opened fire on a search party in the Kota Top village in the Gandoh area of the district.

The security personnel have detained three persons from Jai area of Doda district. The three include a couple and a teenager, who are suspected of providing food to the terrorists and failing to report their movements to the security forces, sources said.

The three persons are being questioned, the sources said.

Earlier, 50 people were detained in connection with the investigation into the recent terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

Last week saw four terrorist attacks in which 10 people including a CRPF and two terrorists were killed and 50 others suffered injuries in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts. PTI AB KSS KSS