3 police personnel suspended over juvenile escape from Ranchi hospital

Ranchi, Feb 4 (PTI) The authorities on Wednesday suspended three police personnel for “dereliction of duty” following the escape of a juvenile detainee from the trauma centre of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here, an officer said.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan told PTI that the order was issued after it was found prima facie that they did not perform their duty properly.

A police source said that the minor had been lodged at the Dumardaga juvenile home in Ranchi on theft charges.

"Two days ago, he complained of severe stomach pain and was admitted to the RIMS trauma centre. On Tuesday morning, he reportedly took advantage of a security lapse and managed to escape," the source said.

The escaped juvenile hails from the Khalari police station area.

Officials said he had surrendered to the police four days ago and was sent to the juvenile home. PTI ANB NN