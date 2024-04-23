3 policemen killed after dumper truck overturns on police vehicle in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 23 (PTI) Three policemen were killed on Tuesday after a dumper truck carrying stone grit overturned on the police jeep in Rajasthan, officials said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Anuj Dall said the accident happened near Rampura Ghati in Neem Ka Thana district when the police were returning to the police station after offering prayers at the Hanuman temple nearby. The dumper truck, carrying stone grit, allegedly went out of control and overturned on the police jeep. Two policemen died on the spot and the other died during treatment at a hospital, the DSP said. The deceased policemen were identified as Head Constable Sheeshram, Constable Mahipal, posted at Patan police station and driver Bhanwarlal, he said.

A case has been registered against the unknown driver who managed to flee, he added. PTI AG HIG HIG