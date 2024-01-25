3 powerful IEDs planted by Maoists found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Jan 25 (PTI) Three powerful IEDs were found in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Thursday.

The IEDs were planted by Maoists to target security personnel, they said.

One of the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was found in a forest near Tumbahaka village in Tonto police station on Wednesday, while the other two were detected in Goilkera police station area, they added.

The IEDs, weighing 10 kg, 6 kg and 5 kg, were destroyed on the spot by the bomb disposal squad, police said. PTI BS SOM